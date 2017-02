Factbox: Leading Nominations For The 2017 Oscars

FILE PHOTO: A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. Syrian cameraman Khaled Khatib whose documentary about the "White Helmets" Civil Defence group was nominated for an Oscar could not attend the awards ceremony because Damascus canceled his passport, the group said on Sunday. The White Helmets operate a rescue service in rebel-held parts of Syria, which have been subjected to fierce bombardment by the government and Russia's air force during the country's civil war that has leveled whole city districts. Their film, nominated in the Oscars short subject documentary category, gives a glimpse into the daily lives of the volunteers. Khatib and White Helmets leader Raed Saleh were given visas by the U.S. to attend the Oscars but on Sunday the White Helmets said that Saleh would not be able to leave his work because of the high intensity of air strikes while Khatib could not attend because Syria's government had canceled his passport.

The 2017 Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Original Screenplay

"Hell or High Water" — Written by Taylor Sheridan

"La La Land" — Written by Damien Chazelle

"The Lobster" — Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

"Manchester by the Sea" — Written by Kenneth Lonergan

"20th Century Women" — Written by Mike Mills

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Arrival" — Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

"Fences" — Screenplay by August Wilson

"Hidden Figures" — Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

"Lion" — Screenplay by Luke Davies

"Moonlight" — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Animated Film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Land of Mine," Denmark

"A Man Called Ove," Sweden

"The Salesman," Iran

"Tanna," Australia

"Toni Erdmann," Germany

Best Documentary Film

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

Best Original Song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" — "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can't Stop The Feeling" — "Trolls." Music and lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster

"City of Stars" — "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair" — "Jim: The James Foley Story." Music and lyrics by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I'll Go" — "Moana." Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda