Knives Out For Deputy Finance Minister Jonas As Molefe Waits In The Background

South Africa's specialised Hawks policing unit is allegedly targeting Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas amid rumours of a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

City Press reported that the Hawks' Crimes Against the State (Cats) unit is gathering evidence that could implicate Jonas in corruption involving the South African Airways maintenance division, SAA Technical (Saat), and U.S. aircraft maintenance business AAR Corp. The allegation is that Jonas introduced AAR Corp to a Saat board member, with a request that he "look after them".

City Press said it had seen the complaint, which was laid by an unnamed Saat board member, and that it claimed that Jonas used his political influence to get AAR Corp work from Saat. The newspaper said there appeared to be little evidence implicating Jonas.

The newspaper said that AAR Corp denied allegations of wrongdoing, the National Treasury declined to comment, Jonas could not be reach and the Hawks confirmed an investigation but would not say whether or not Jonas was a target.

City Press said the move came amid widespread speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle ahead, sparked by the recent appointment of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe as an African National Congress (ANC) MP. Jonas is widely believed to be targeted for replacement by Molefe, who was sworn in last week.

The Sunday Independent also reported on the rumours of a reshuffle and President Jacob Zuma's alleged anger with Gordhan, saying Zuma was so irked with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan he didn't care about the reaction of the markets should he be fired.

Last year the Hawks unsuccessfully tried to bring a case against Gordhan, sparking a public outcry about attacks on the National Treasury. Gordhan, his ministry and the Treasury have been under pressure from the politically powerful who are regarded as wanting better access to state funds for looting.

City Press also reported that government officials denied that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, despite the rumours. Insiders told the newspaper that if a reshuffle went ahead, targeting the finance ministry, there were real prospects of a split in the ANC with the disaffected group being led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sources claimed that if the reshuffle went ahead, ministers would resign from Cabinet but keep their parliamentary seats and initiate a vote of no confidence against Zuma.

City Press reported that the South African Communist Party (SACP), which holds key positions through election of its members on ANC lists, was defending the Treasury and opposed to any reshuffle.

"We don't think we can rescue the ANC on our own, but we are extremely concerned about the state of affairs in the ANC, as are many other ANC members. We are certainly interacting actively with many ANC members who are deeply distressed about this wonderful movement and its legacy of which we are all proud, but that is in danger of being sold down the tubes," Jeremy Cronin, the Deputy Minister of Public Works, told City Press.