Nasty C Cleans Up At The Metro FM Awards While Babes Wodumo Goes Home Empty-Handed

The 16th annual Metro FM Awards took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday.
Local rapper, Nasty C, cleaned up at this year's ceremony, walking away with four awards. He racked up: Best Hit Single, Best Male, Best Hip Hop and Song of The Year,
Fan favourite, Amanda Black, won the coveted Listeners Choice Award and nabbed the trophy for Best R&B Single.
Although Babes Wodumo scored four nominations this year, she unfortunately did not win in any of her categories.
This didn't go down so well with some fans who made their feelings known on Twitter:
Babes wodumo and Kwesta killed through out 2016 it's really sad they didn't win nothing . This music industry is so corrupt— #16V (@L_Tido) February 25, 2017
@BABESWODUMO ay isokheyi😔 but "wololo" deserved song of the year. South African music is corrupt. I still love your music 🎤🎶#MMA16— Nonhle Mhlongo (@NonhleNontle) February 26, 2017
How can we continue respecting the metro awards when we ,the voters, are clearly disregarded.babes wodumo deserved an award #MMA16— Ace (@The_Ace_King1) February 26, 2017
Some people put it all on the fans:
#MMA16 Agh man enough already! If ya'll wanted @BABESWODUMO 2 win an award you should have voted for her! Clearly you didn't so deal with it— Portia♥ (@mizz_p_) February 26, 2017
#MMA16 Guys you're very good in complaining the worse part you will find out that all those who are complaining didn't vote fr Babes Wodumo— Mzukisi Bambeni (@MduBambeni) February 26, 2017
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also expressed his disappointment and alluded to people paying for their votes.
She is the Queen that money can't buy! In #MMA16's that are up for sale, when u loose, u thank God! Babes Wodumo genuine all the way! pic.twitter.com/Wbb6tfOgiw— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 25, 2017
And just in case you missed it. Every award winner will also receive a R100 000 cash prize.
Here is a full list of all the winners:
Best New Artist
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions
Best Compilation Album
DJ Qness: Essential Selections
Best Collaboration
Ms Pru: Ameni
Best Urban Dance Album
Henry Philemon: Man of Definition
Best Urban Gospel Album
Dr Tumi: Love & Grace
Best Produced Album
Sjava: Isina Muva
Best Music Video
Du Boiz: Dope Dreams
Best R&B Single
Amanda Black: Separate
Best African Pop Album
Musa: Mr Serious
Best Dance Album
Mobi Dixon: Live The Music
Best Styled Artist or Group
Mafikizolo
Best Female Album
Kelly Khumalo: My Truth
Best Male Album
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions
Best Kwaito Single
L'Vovo: Amatin Tin
Best Hip Hop Album
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions
Best Duo/Group Album
Durban's Finest: Reloaded
Best Remix
Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up
Best Hit Single
Riky Rick: Sidlukotini
One Africa Award
Vee Mampeezy: I Do
Listeners Choice Award
Amanda Black
Song of the Year
Nasty C