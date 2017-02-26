Nasty C Cleans Up At The Metro FM Awards While Babes Wodumo Goes Home Empty-Handed

The 16th annual Metro FM Awards took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday.

Local rapper, Nasty C, cleaned up at this year's ceremony, walking away with four awards. He racked up: Best Hit Single, Best Male, Best Hip Hop and Song of The Year,

Fan favourite, Amanda Black, won the coveted Listeners Choice Award and nabbed the trophy for Best R&B Single.

Although Babes Wodumo scored four nominations this year, she unfortunately did not win in any of her categories.

This didn't go down so well with some fans who made their feelings known on Twitter:

Babes wodumo and Kwesta killed through out 2016 it's really sad they didn't win nothing . This music industry is so corrupt February 25, 2017

@BABESWODUMO ay isokheyi😔 but "wololo" deserved song of the year. South African music is corrupt. I still love your music 🎤🎶#MMA16 — Nonhle Mhlongo (@NonhleNontle) February 26, 2017

How can we continue respecting the metro awards when we ,the voters, are clearly disregarded.babes wodumo deserved an award #MMA16 — Ace (@The_Ace_King1) February 26, 2017

Some people put it all on the fans:

#MMA16 Agh man enough already! If ya'll wanted @BABESWODUMO 2 win an award you should have voted for her! Clearly you didn't so deal with it — Portia♥ (@mizz_p_) February 26, 2017

#MMA16 Guys you're very good in complaining the worse part you will find out that all those who are complaining didn't vote fr Babes Wodumo — Mzukisi Bambeni (@MduBambeni) February 26, 2017

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also expressed his disappointment and alluded to people paying for their votes.

She is the Queen that money can't buy! In #MMA16's that are up for sale, when u loose, u thank God! Babes Wodumo genuine all the way! pic.twitter.com/Wbb6tfOgiw — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 25, 2017

And just in case you missed it. Every award winner will also receive a R100 000 cash prize.

Here is a full list of all the winners:

Best New Artist

Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Compilation Album

DJ Qness: Essential Selections

Best Collaboration

Ms Pru: Ameni

Best Urban Dance Album

Henry Philemon: Man of Definition

Best Urban Gospel Album

Dr Tumi: Love & Grace

Best Produced Album

Sjava: Isina Muva

Best Music Video

Du Boiz: Dope Dreams

Best R&B Single

Amanda Black: Separate

Best African Pop Album

Musa: Mr Serious

Best Dance Album

Mobi Dixon: Live The Music

Best Styled Artist or Group

Mafikizolo

Best Female Album

Kelly Khumalo: My Truth

Best Male Album

Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Kwaito Single

L'Vovo: Amatin Tin

Best Hip Hop Album

Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Duo/Group Album

Durban's Finest: Reloaded

Best Remix

Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up

Best Hit Single

Riky Rick: Sidlukotini

One Africa Award

Vee Mampeezy: I Do

Listeners Choice Award

Amanda Black

Song of the Year

Nasty C

-TheJuice