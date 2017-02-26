All Sections
    Nasty C Cleans Up At The Metro FM Awards While Babes Wodumo Goes Home Empty-Handed

    26/02/2017 08:05 SAST
    • The Juice
    Getty

    The 16th annual Metro FM Awards took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday.

    Local rapper, Nasty C, cleaned up at this year's ceremony, walking away with four awards. He racked up: Best Hit Single, Best Male, Best Hip Hop and Song of The Year,

    Fan favourite, Amanda Black, won the coveted Listeners Choice Award and nabbed the trophy for Best R&B Single.

    Although Babes Wodumo scored four nominations this year, she unfortunately did not win in any of her categories.

    This didn't go down so well with some fans who made their feelings known on Twitter:

    Some people put it all on the fans:

    The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also expressed his disappointment and alluded to people paying for their votes.

    And just in case you missed it. Every award winner will also receive a R100 000 cash prize.

    Here is a full list of all the winners:

    Best New Artist
    Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

    Best Compilation Album
    DJ Qness: Essential Selections

    Best Collaboration
    Ms Pru: Ameni

    Best Urban Dance Album
    Henry Philemon: Man of Definition

    Best Urban Gospel Album
    Dr Tumi: Love & Grace

    Best Produced Album
    Sjava: Isina Muva

    Best Music Video
    Du Boiz: Dope Dreams

    Best R&B Single
    Amanda Black: Separate

    Best African Pop Album
    Musa: Mr Serious

    Best Dance Album
    Mobi Dixon: Live The Music

    Best Styled Artist or Group
    Mafikizolo

    Best Female Album
    Kelly Khumalo: My Truth

    Best Male Album
    Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

    Best Kwaito Single
    L'Vovo: Amatin Tin

    Best Hip Hop Album
    Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

    Best Duo/Group Album
    Durban's Finest: Reloaded

    Best Remix
    Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up

    Best Hit Single
    Riky Rick: Sidlukotini

    One Africa Award
    Vee Mampeezy: I Do

    Listeners Choice Award
    Amanda Black

    Song of the Year
    Nasty C

    -TheJuice

