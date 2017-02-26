Water Pours Into Vaal Dam From Sodden Gauteng

Grootdraai Dam is almost full on February 23, 2017 in Deneysville, South Africa.

South Africa's drought is not yet officially over but heavy rains have left water pouring into the dams.

Johannesburg Water and Gauteng Weather said the Vaal Dam was more than 97% full.

South Africa, particularly Gauteng, is heavily reliant on the Katse Dam in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which pumps water into the Vaal Dam. The latest data from the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation on the Katse Dam was a week ago, when it reported that it was still less than half full.

Vaal dam is 97.28% full this morning.Oh heavens can we get small small today just to get to 100%.Thank you in Advance ^H pic.twitter.com/bSnUikPCJh — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) February 26, 2017

💧 VAAL DAM up 3,61% in the past 24 hours to reach 97,28%. Inflow now slowing singnificabtly to under 1,000m3/s for the first time in days. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 26, 2017

Vaal Dam has many times gone over 100%.2x (12 years apart) it reached 108%.Built to withstand 126%.

Gates alone can release 12km3sec anyway. https://t.co/DvvOd9ugRs February 24, 2017

Dams upstream from the Vaal filled up last week.

📷Water gushes out from Grootdraai Dam (102,51%) and is en route to the VAAL DAM on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/K2vvqBOcA3 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 23, 2017

On Sunday, the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation said Minister Nomvula Mokonyane would give an update on the drought situation and state of the dams during the day. Over the last few days the department reported many dams filling up.

Dams across southern Africa were also filling up. Gauteng Weather reported that the Gaborone Dam was full for the first time in 16 years.

🇧🇼 GOOD NEWS from our drought-hit neighbours Botswana. Gaborone Dam reaches 100% capacity for the first time in 16 years!!! | 📷Botswana Govt pic.twitter.com/rVxdxAj9zj — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 25, 2017