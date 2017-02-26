All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Water Pours Into Vaal Dam From Sodden Gauteng

    South Africa's dams fill up but is it enough to end the drought?

    26/02/2017 12:31 SAST | Updated 42 minutes ago
    Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla
    Grootdraai Dam is almost full on February 23, 2017 in Deneysville, South Africa.

    South Africa's drought is not yet officially over but heavy rains have left water pouring into the dams.

    Johannesburg Water and Gauteng Weather said the Vaal Dam was more than 97% full.

    South Africa, particularly Gauteng, is heavily reliant on the Katse Dam in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which pumps water into the Vaal Dam. The latest data from the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation on the Katse Dam was a week ago, when it reported that it was still less than half full.

    Dams upstream from the Vaal filled up last week.

    On Sunday, the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation said Minister Nomvula Mokonyane would give an update on the drought situation and state of the dams during the day. Over the last few days the department reported many dams filling up.

    Dams across southern Africa were also filling up. Gauteng Weather reported that the Gaborone Dam was full for the first time in 16 years.

    MORE: News Water