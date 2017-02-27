All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    An Incredibly Awkward Oscars Moment As 'Moonlight' Beats 'La La Land' For Best Picture -- But Doesn't Get Named

    Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway both read out "La La Land" as the victor.

    27/02/2017 07:28 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight".

    "Moonlight" has won best picture at the Oscars, sensationally defeating a strong favourite, "La La Land".

    But on Sunday night, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read out "La La Land" as the victor, and the cast and crew took to the stage to deliver their acceptance speeches.

    "Moonlight" beat "Manchester by the Sea" and the commercially successful "Hidden Figures", about black female mathematicians who worked on Nasa's moon mission in the 1960s.

    MORE: Entertainment La La Land Moonlight Oscars