An Incredibly Awkward Oscars Moment As 'Moonlight' Beats 'La La Land' For Best Picture -- But Doesn't Get Named

Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight".

"Moonlight" has won best picture at the Oscars, sensationally defeating a strong favourite, "La La Land".

But on Sunday night, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read out "La La Land" as the victor, and the cast and crew took to the stage to deliver their acceptance speeches.

One of the craziest whoa moments in the history of live event television #Oscars #Moonlight pic.twitter.com/ybxEAQe1UD — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

"Moonlight" beat "Manchester by the Sea" and the commercially successful "Hidden Figures", about black female mathematicians who worked on Nasa's moon mission in the 1960s.