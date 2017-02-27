Bye Bye Collins Letsoalo, And Bye Bye To That Nice Salary You Gave Yourself

Collins Letsoalo, the acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), has been dismissed by the Prasa board, reported SABC on Monday.

Letsoalo had denied a Sunday Times report that he had pressured the department to up his salary from from R1.7 million to R5.9 million per annum, saying he hadn't pressured anyone but was entitled to it. He was seconded from the department in July 2016, to be acting CEO of Prasa.

"The Passenger Rail of South Africa's (Prasa) Board of Control of Control has solidly agreed to terminate the secondment contract of the Acting Group CEO Collins Letsoalo from the Transport Department to Prasa with immediate effect," said the SABC report.

"This comes after the controversy behind the remuneration package of the Acting Group CEO, which the Prasa Board says it views in a dim light."