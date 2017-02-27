John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Looks 'Like A Goddess' At Oscars

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The 2017 Oscars red carpet wasn't complete until Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed up.
Teigen sparkled in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown with intricate beading and a belted midsection. She paired her look with dazzling earrings, an elegant updo and one of her trademark thigh-high splits, of course.
Legend said his wife looked "like a goddess" during their interview with Ryan Seacrest and we couldn't agree more:
The singer, who Teigen pointed out was a bit nervous about his upcoming piano medley at the show, looked as classy as ever in a black tux.
We can't get enough of these two!
