All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Looks 'Like A Goddess' At Oscars

    27/02/2017 07:41 SAST | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Can we be a part of this relationship?

    The 2017 Oscars red carpet wasn't complete until Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed up.

    Teigen sparkled in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown with intricate beading and a belted midsection. She paired her look with dazzling earrings, an elegant updo and one of her trademark thigh-high splits, of course.

    Legend said his wife looked "like a goddess" during their interview with Ryan Seacrest and we couldn't agree more:

    The singer, who Teigen pointed out was a bit nervous about his upcoming piano medley at the show, looked as classy as ever in a black tux.

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    These two!&nbsp;

    We can't get enough of these two!

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    So serious!&nbsp;
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Gazing from afar...&nbsp;
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Can we be a part of this relationship?&nbsp;
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Look at that slit!&nbsp;
    MORE: Asian Celebrities Celebrity Style Chrissy Teigen Entertainment The Oscars