Maine About Gordhan: Let's See The ANC Reacting To 'Impimpi' Comments

Collen Maine could be in trouble if the same standards are applied to him that were applied to Sindiso Magaqa in 2011 "for sowing division and bringing the African National Congress into disrepute".

Maine, the leader of the ANC's youth league (ANCYL), told an ANCYL gathering over the weekend that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan "needs to be dealt with" like "izimpimpi" were dealt with during the liberation struggle. He accused the minister of "spying for monopoly capital" and said people need to remember how traitors or informants were handled.

"Who is this person representing? Is he the minister from the ANC or is he representing something else?

"You know previously we use to call people izimpimpi, and now we want to sugar coat it. Certain things were done to izimpimpi in the past, before 1994," said Maine.

He added: "Something must be done to this comrade."

Magaqa was the ANCYL's secretary general in 2011 when he was found guilty of a number of charges by the ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) after he said Malusi Gigaba, then minister of public enterprises, was "pleasing imperialists".

The NDC, under the leadership of senior ANC member Derek Hanekom, found "he (Magaqa) prejudiced the integrity or repute of the organisation and its personnel in that he issued a derogatory statement against a member of the national executive committee and an ANC Cabinet minister."

Magaqa contravened Rule 25.5 (o) by: Prejudicing the integrity or repute of the organisation, its personnel or its operational capacity by: aa. Impeding the activities of the organisation; bb. Creating division within its ranks or membership; cc. Doing any other act, which undermines its effectiveness as an organisation; or Acting on behalf of or in collaboration with: i. Counter-revolutionary forces; ii. A political organisation or party other than an organisation or party in alliance with the ANC in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC; iii. Intelligence or the security services of other countries; or iv. Any person or group who seriously interferes with the work of the organisation or prevents it from fulfilling its mission and objectives.

Thus:

Magaqa said Gigaba was "pleasing imperialists" = ANC membership suspended for 18 months, suspended for three years and he had to make a public apology.

Maine said something "must be done done" to Gordhan, like "izimpimpis were dealt with" during the struggle = nothing yet from the ANC.

Yolisa Tyantsi, Gordhan's spokesperson at National Treasury, says the minister has taken note of the comments. "We will be looking to take the matter forward."

Mlondli Mkhize, ANCYL spokesperson, says the organisation isn't worried about the repercussions of Maine's comments. "We are saying he is acting differently than he should."

Zizi Kodwa, ANC spokesperson, has been asked for comment. This story will be updated once it's received.