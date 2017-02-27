People Are Confused By Nicole Kidman's Clapping Technique At The Oscars

All Sections
    27/02/2017 07:51 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Flippers or hands?

    It's Hollywood's night of nights where the best in the biz take home little gold men, but it was Nicole Kidman's clapping that stole the show and had the internet in stitches on Monday.

    Following Justin Timberlake's introductory performance, Kidman joined the rest of her colleagues in a standing ovation though her applause looked a little, er, different to everyone else's.

    Just look at this.

    Of course Twitter exploded with commentary suggesting the 'Lion' actress learn to clap while others just generally enjoyed deciphering this new-look applause.

    Our guess? The jewellery. It's got to be the jewellery. As you can see in the clip below, those statement rings look to be causing some trouble.

    Either way, it sure offered some light entertainment in what's being labelled the most politically tense awards show yet.

