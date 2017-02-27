People Are Confused By Nicole Kidman's Clapping Technique At The Oscars

It's Hollywood's night of nights where the best in the biz take home little gold men, but it was Nicole Kidman's clapping that stole the show and had the internet in stitches on Monday.

Following Justin Timberlake's introductory performance, Kidman joined the rest of her colleagues in a standing ovation though her applause looked a little, er, different to everyone else's.

Just look at this.

Nicole Kidman with the most avant-garde applause of the night https://t.co/ZLuSDf8IVd pic.twitter.com/8dw4OYrCnR — The Independent (@Independent) February 27, 2017

Of course Twitter exploded with commentary suggesting the 'Lion' actress learn to clap while others just generally enjoyed deciphering this new-look applause.

Our guess? The jewellery. It's got to be the jewellery. As you can see in the clip below, those statement rings look to be causing some trouble.

Nicole Kidman is a legitimate Westworld host pic.twitter.com/mkNf5UWp5f February 27, 2017

Either way, it sure offered some light entertainment in what's being labelled the most politically tense awards show yet.