    • LIFESTYLE

    Riky Rick Slams The 'Trash' Music Industry At The Metro FM Music Awards

    The rapper says artists should ignore radio and TV and release music online.

    27/02/2017 08:04 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Riky Rick/Instagram

    Rapper Riky Rick hit out at the music industry at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday and South Africans love it.

    According to The Times, he said that 90% of music on the radio was "trash" and said artists should publish their music online instead.

    But his tirade was interrupted when his microphone was cut, the paper reported.

    Later, in an interview backstage with Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo, Riky Rick reportedly said "powers must stop playing with the people... they are not stupid".

    Mabala Noise, the label he is signed with, had high praise for the rapper's rant.

    According to The Times, the label said:

    "World class acceptance speech by Riky Rick – message to unheard artists. When radio and TV ignore you, your success can be found on the internet."

    According to Channel 24, the winners on the night were:

    Best New Artist

    Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

    Best Compilation Album

    DJ Qness: Essential Selections

    Best Collaboration

    Ms Pru: Ameni

    Best Urban Dance Album

    Henry Philemon: Man of Definition

    Best Urban Gospel Album

    Dr Tumi: Love & Grace

    Best Produced Album

    Sjava: Isina Muva

    Best Music Video

    Du Boiz: Dope Dreams

    Best R&B Single

    Amanda Black: Separate

    Best African Pop Album

    Musa: Mr Serious

    Best Dance Album

    Mobi Dixon: Live The Music

    Best Styled Artist or Group

    Mafikizolo

    Best Female Album

    Kelly Khumalo: My Truth

    Best Male Album

    Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

    Best Kwaito Single

    L'Vovo: Amatin Tin

    Best Hip Hop Album

    Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

    Best Duo/Group Album

    Durban's Finest: Reloaded

    Best Remix

    Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up

    Best Hit Single

    Riky Rick: Sidlukotini

    One Africa Award

    Vee Mampeezy: I Do

    Listeners Choice Award

    Amanda Black

    Song of the Year

    Nasty C

