Riky Rick Slams The 'Trash' Music Industry At The Metro FM Music Awards

Rapper Riky Rick hit out at the music industry at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday and South Africans love it.
According to The Times, he said that 90% of music on the radio was "trash" and said artists should publish their music online instead.
But his tirade was interrupted when his microphone was cut, the paper reported.
Later, in an interview backstage with Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo, Riky Rick reportedly said "powers must stop playing with the people... they are not stupid".
Mabala Noise, the label he is signed with, had high praise for the rapper's rant.
According to The Times, the label said:
"World class acceptance speech by Riky Rick – message to unheard artists. When radio and TV ignore you, your success can be found on the internet."
According to Channel 24, the winners on the night were:
Best New Artist
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions
Best Compilation Album
DJ Qness: Essential Selections
Best Collaboration
Ms Pru: Ameni
Best Urban Dance Album
Henry Philemon: Man of Definition
Best Urban Gospel Album
Dr Tumi: Love & Grace
Best Produced Album
Sjava: Isina Muva
Best Music Video
Du Boiz: Dope Dreams
Best R&B Single
Amanda Black: Separate
Best African Pop Album
Musa: Mr Serious
Best Dance Album
Mobi Dixon: Live The Music
Best Styled Artist or Group
Mafikizolo
Best Female Album
Kelly Khumalo: My Truth
Best Male Album
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions
Best Kwaito Single
L'Vovo: Amatin Tin
Best Hip Hop Album
Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions
Best Duo/Group Album
Durban's Finest: Reloaded
Best Remix
Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up
Best Hit Single
Riky Rick: Sidlukotini
One Africa Award
Vee Mampeezy: I Do
Listeners Choice Award
Amanda Black
Song of the Year
Nasty C