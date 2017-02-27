Riky Rick Slams The 'Trash' Music Industry At The Metro FM Music Awards

Rapper Riky Rick hit out at the music industry at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday and South Africans love it.

According to The Times, he said that 90% of music on the radio was "trash" and said artists should publish their music online instead.

But his tirade was interrupted when his microphone was cut, the paper reported.

Later, in an interview backstage with Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo, Riky Rick reportedly said "powers must stop playing with the people... they are not stupid".

Mabala Noise, the label he is signed with, had high praise for the rapper's rant.

According to The Times, the label said:

"World class acceptance speech by Riky Rick – message to unheard artists. When radio and TV ignore you, your success can be found on the internet."

According to Channel 24, the winners on the night were:

Best New Artist

Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Compilation Album

DJ Qness: Essential Selections

Best Collaboration

Ms Pru: Ameni

Best Urban Dance Album

Henry Philemon: Man of Definition

Best Urban Gospel Album

Dr Tumi: Love & Grace

Best Produced Album

Sjava: Isina Muva

Best Music Video

Du Boiz: Dope Dreams

Best R&B Single

Amanda Black: Separate

Best African Pop Album

Musa: Mr Serious

Best Dance Album

Mobi Dixon: Live The Music

Best Styled Artist or Group

Mafikizolo

Best Female Album

Kelly Khumalo: My Truth

Best Male Album

Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Kwaito Single

L'Vovo: Amatin Tin

Best Hip Hop Album

Nasty C: Bad Hair Extensions

Best Duo/Group Album

Durban's Finest: Reloaded

Best Remix

Prince Kaybee: Don't Give Up

Best Hit Single

Riky Rick: Sidlukotini

One Africa Award

Vee Mampeezy: I Do

Listeners Choice Award

Amanda Black

Song of the Year

Nasty C