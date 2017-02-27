There's Nothing To Hate About These Braai-Roasted Honey Butter Vegetables

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Braai roasted vegetables with honey butter recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30-40 minutes

Ingredients:

30ml honey

30ml butter

5ml grated fresh ginger

1 bunch baby turnips (or use bigger turnips, cut into wedges)

2 packs baby carrots (or use bigger carrots, cut into sticks)

30ml freshly chopped parsley

Instructions:

1. Mix the honey, butter and ginger together.

2. Peel the vegetables. Cut the bigger vegetables in half lengthways.

3. Put the vegetables into an aluminium foil roasting container. Spoon the butter mixture over the vegetables. Fold a layer of aluminium foil up over the vegetables and make sure it is tightly closed.

4. Cook on the grid over medium hot coals for about 30 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

5. Remove from the heat and open. Add the parsley and stir to coat. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. This makes a delicious and different accompaniment to a braai.