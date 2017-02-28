Black Coffee and Fan Record A Song Together And His Kids Love it

DJ Black Coffee made a big fan's dream come true on Monday when he followed through on a promise to record a song with her in Cape Town.

Last week, University of Cape Town cinematography graduate and part-time musician Yoza Mnyanda tweeted a video of herself performing her own song "Save You From Me" on campus. She retweeted it and this time asked Black Coffee how many retweets of her video she would need for him to agree to record with her. He replied "let's do it" and started making plans.

The two went into studio together on Monday and recorded a remix of Yoza's song. Black Coffee even played it for his kids later that day, and tweeted a video of them jamming to it.