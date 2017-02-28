Cameras Have Been Sent Down Boksburg Mineshaft As Search For Trapped Boy Continues

The search for a boy who remains trapped in a mine shaft is set to resume, eNCA reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the boy fell down the disused mine shaft at the Jerusalem informal settlement near Boksburg on Saturday.

But ground conditions have reportedly made it impossible for rescue teams to enter the shaft. Cameras have been sent down and the search was temporarily halted on Monday afternoon.

According to eNCA, two cameras sent down the shaft by rescue teams on Sunday were destroyed.

The first camera could not be lowered deep enough to find the boy, and a second camera was sent in, expected to reach 100 metres below the surface.

The first camera could only be sent down once the "hostile" community had calmed down at the site, according to the report.

The area is reportedly very unstable.