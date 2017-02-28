Molefe: Madonsela Trampled On My Rights

Brian Molefe, left, shows President Jacob Zumat around the headquarters of Eskom at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.

Former Eskom head and newly-sworn in MP Brian Molefe says former public protector, Thuli Madonsela "trampled" on his rights, the Cape Argus reported on Tuesday.

Molefe resigned from his post at Eskom late last year after being fingered in Madonsela's State of Capture Report. The report said Molefe had essentially been captured by the Gupta family, where contracts were alleged to have been favoured to suit the Guptas. Phone records also showed that Molefe and Ajay Gupta spoke on the phone 58 times between August 2015 and March 2016, and that Molefe had visited the Gupta's Saxonwold home several times.

Molefe was sworn in as an MP on 17 February as speculation grew that he was headed for the finance ministry, or another cabinet post.

According to the Cape Argus, Molefe now says Madonsela did not give him an opportunity to respond to the report and that he was not shown the phone records.

"When Chapter 9 institutions trample on other people's rights what is the remedy?" he reportedly said.

Molefe reportedly said his lawyers were considering whether or not to take the report on review.

Molefe reportedly said: "My concern is that people are jumping on the bandwagon and throwing petrol on the fire."