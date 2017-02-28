These Are Cape Town's 100 Highest Water Consumers 

The City of Cape Town on Monday released a list of the 100 highest water consumers in the city.

In a statement, the city said water consumption increased to 837 million litres of collective use per day compared to the target of 700 million litres per day.

Capetonians have to date been unable to achieve the target of 700 million litres per day after it was set in the middle of February, consistently using roughly 100 million litres more.

"We may not have control over the weather, but we do have control over our use of potable water for non-essential purposes. Our actions can change the scenario," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

The city's top 100 water users use a total of roughly 25 million litres per month.

The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:

1. Haywood Road, Crawford — 702,000 litres

51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg — 229,000 litres

2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg — 655,000 litres

52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand — 226,000 litres

3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne — 557,000 litres

53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek — 225,000 litres

4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court — 554,000 litres

54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop's Court — 224,000 litres

5. Norwich Drive, Bishop's Court — 500,000 litres

55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei — 222,000 litres

6. Pear Lane, Constantia — 461,000 litres

56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop's Court — 220,000 litres

7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay — 457,000 litres

57. Bromley Road, Athlone — 219,000 litres

8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde — 443,000 litres

58. Khalfe Road, Athlone — 217,000 litres

9. Montana Road, Colorado Park — 441,000 litres

59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia — 216,000 litres

10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai — 431,000 litres

60. Head Road, Fresnaye — 216,000 litres

11. Pallotti Road, Durheim — 424,000 litres

61. Hugon Road, Claremont — 213,000 litres

12. Heron Street, Danarand — 417,000 litres

62. Golden Road, Retreat — 213,000 litres

13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point — 409,000 litres

63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne — 211,000 litres

14. Main Road, Green Point — 398,000 litres

64. Peddie Road, Milnerton — 211,000 litres

15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye — 386,000 litres

65. Santos Street, Rugby — 210,000 litres

16. Ridge Walk, Constantia — 378,000 litres

66. Service Road, Lakeside — 209,000 litres

17. Monterey Drive, Constantia — 370,000 litres

67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia — 206,000 litres

18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 342,000 litres

68. Fraser Road, La Concorde — 204,000 litres

19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 337,000 litres

69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno — 204,000 litres

20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch — 337,000 litres

70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed — 203,000 litres

21. Crescent Road, Ottery — 335,000 litres

71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court — 201,000 litres

22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay — 334,000 litres

72. Habibia Road, Gatesville — 201,000 litres

23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 334,000 litres

73. Main Road, Kenilworth — 201,000 litres

24. Salie Road, Lentegeur — 330,000 litres

74. Doig Road, Wetton — 201,000 litres

25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach — 330,000 litres

75. Forest Avenue, Bishop's Court — 198,000 litres

26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand — 329,000 litres

76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht — 198,000 litres

27. Hof Street, Gardens — 322,000 litres

77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands — 195,000 litres

28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily — 314,000 litres

78. Teddington Road, Oakdale — 195,000 litres

29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 310,000 litres

79. Samelia Road, Dennemere — 188,000 litres

30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 299,000 litres

80. Murray Road, Kenilworth — 187,000 litres

31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens — 294,000 litres

81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park — 186,000 litres

32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn — 287,000 litres

82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly — 184,000 litres

33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 284,000 litres

83. Vlei Road, Philippi — 180,000 litres

34. Doordrift Road, Constantia — 273,000 litres

84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof — 180,000 litres

35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia — 266,000 litres

85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay — 177,000 litres

36. Price Drive, Constantia — 263,000 litres

86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie — 176,000 litres

37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads — 258,000 litres

87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River — 166,000 litres

38. Madeira Street, Rugby — 251,000 litres

88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay — 153,000 litres

39. Canal Road, Wetton — 251,000 litres

89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed — 143,000 litres

40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag — 248,000 litres

90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 135,000 litres

41. Protea Road, Durbanville — 246,000 litres

91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi — 132,000 litres

42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia — 243,000 litres

92. Milton Road, Sea Point — 131,000 litres

43. Murdock Road, La Concorde — 239,000 litres

93. Fisherman's Bend, Llandudno — 130,000 litres

44. St George's Street, Oakdale — 239,000 litres

94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed — 123,000 litres

45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat — 239,000 litres

95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno — 122,000 litres

46. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court — 236,000 litres

96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof — 121,000 litres

47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate — 231,000 litres

97. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court — 119,000 litres

48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal — 230,000 litres

98. Main Road, Lakeside — 119,000 litres

49. Glen Avenue, Gardens — 230,000 litres

99. Carbenet Way, Tokai — 118,000 litres

50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg — 230,000 litres

100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 116,000 litres