    These Are Cape Town's 100 Highest Water Consumers 

    Capetonians have consistently been using roughly 100 million litres more water than you should.

    28/02/2017 10:41 SAST | Updated 3 minutes ago

    The City of Cape Town on Monday released a list of the 100 highest water consumers in the city.

    In a statement, the city said water consumption increased to 837 million litres of collective use per day compared to the target of 700 million litres per day.

    Capetonians have to date been unable to achieve the target of 700 million litres per day after it was set in the middle of February, consistently using roughly 100 million litres more.

    "We may not have control over the weather, but we do have control over our use of potable water for non-essential purposes. Our actions can change the scenario," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

    The city's top 100 water users use a total of roughly 25 million litres per month.

    The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:

    1. Haywood Road, Crawford — 702,000 litres

    51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg — 229,000 litres

    2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg — 655,000 litres

    52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand — 226,000 litres

    3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne — 557,000 litres

    53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek — 225,000 litres

    4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court — 554,000 litres

    54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop's Court — 224,000 litres

    5. Norwich Drive, Bishop's Court — 500,000 litres

    55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei — 222,000 litres

    6. Pear Lane, Constantia — 461,000 litres

    56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop's Court — 220,000 litres

    7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay — 457,000 litres

    57. Bromley Road, Athlone — 219,000 litres

    8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde — 443,000 litres

    58. Khalfe Road, Athlone — 217,000 litres

    9. Montana Road, Colorado Park — 441,000 litres

    59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia — 216,000 litres

    10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai — 431,000 litres

    60. Head Road, Fresnaye — 216,000 litres

    11. Pallotti Road, Durheim — 424,000 litres

    61. Hugon Road, Claremont — 213,000 litres

    12. Heron Street, Danarand — 417,000 litres

    62. Golden Road, Retreat — 213,000 litres

    13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point — 409,000 litres

    63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne — 211,000 litres

    14. Main Road, Green Point — 398,000 litres

    64. Peddie Road, Milnerton — 211,000 litres

    15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye — 386,000 litres

    65. Santos Street, Rugby — 210,000 litres

    16. Ridge Walk, Constantia — 378,000 litres

    66. Service Road, Lakeside — 209,000 litres

    17. Monterey Drive, Constantia — 370,000 litres

    67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia — 206,000 litres

    18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 342,000 litres

    68. Fraser Road, La Concorde — 204,000 litres

    19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 337,000 litres

    69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno — 204,000 litres

    20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch — 337,000 litres

    70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed — 203,000 litres

    21. Crescent Road, Ottery — 335,000 litres

    71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court — 201,000 litres

    22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay — 334,000 litres

    72. Habibia Road, Gatesville — 201,000 litres

    23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 334,000 litres

    73. Main Road, Kenilworth — 201,000 litres

    24. Salie Road, Lentegeur — 330,000 litres

    74. Doig Road, Wetton — 201,000 litres

    25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach — 330,000 litres

    75. Forest Avenue, Bishop's Court — 198,000 litres

    26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand — 329,000 litres

    76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht — 198,000 litres

    27. Hof Street, Gardens — 322,000 litres

    77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands — 195,000 litres

    28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily — 314,000 litres

    78. Teddington Road, Oakdale — 195,000 litres

    29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 310,000 litres

    79. Samelia Road, Dennemere — 188,000 litres

    30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 299,000 litres

    80. Murray Road, Kenilworth — 187,000 litres

    31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens — 294,000 litres

    81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park — 186,000 litres

    32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn — 287,000 litres

    82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly — 184,000 litres

    33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 284,000 litres

    83. Vlei Road, Philippi — 180,000 litres

    34. Doordrift Road, Constantia — 273,000 litres

    84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof — 180,000 litres

    35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia — 266,000 litres

    85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay — 177,000 litres

    36. Price Drive, Constantia — 263,000 litres

    86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie — 176,000 litres

    37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads — 258,000 litres

    87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River — 166,000 litres

    38. Madeira Street, Rugby — 251,000 litres

    88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay — 153,000 litres

    39. Canal Road, Wetton — 251,000 litres

    89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed — 143,000 litres

    40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag — 248,000 litres

    90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 135,000 litres

    41. Protea Road, Durbanville — 246,000 litres

    91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi — 132,000 litres

    42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia — 243,000 litres

    92. Milton Road, Sea Point — 131,000 litres

    43. Murdock Road, La Concorde — 239,000 litres

    93. Fisherman's Bend, Llandudno — 130,000 litres

    44. St George's Street, Oakdale — 239,000 litres

    94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed — 123,000 litres

    45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat — 239,000 litres

    95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno — 122,000 litres

    46. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court — 236,000 litres

    96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof — 121,000 litres

    47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate — 231,000 litres

    97. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court — 119,000 litres

    48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal — 230,000 litres

    98. Main Road, Lakeside — 119,000 litres

    49. Glen Avenue, Gardens — 230,000 litres

    99. Carbenet Way, Tokai — 118,000 litres

    50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg — 230,000 litres

    100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 116,000 litres

