These Are Cape Town's 100 Highest Water Consumers 

The City of Cape Town on Monday released a list of the 100 highest water consumers in the city.
In a statement, the city said water consumption increased to 837 million litres of collective use per day compared to the target of 700 million litres per day.
Capetonians have to date been unable to achieve the target of 700 million litres per day after it was set in the middle of February, consistently using roughly 100 million litres more.
"We may not have control over the weather, but we do have control over our use of potable water for non-essential purposes. Our actions can change the scenario," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.
The city's top 100 water users use a total of roughly 25 million litres per month.
The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:
1. Haywood Road, Crawford — 702,000 litres
51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg — 229,000 litres
2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg — 655,000 litres
52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand — 226,000 litres
3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne — 557,000 litres
53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek — 225,000 litres
4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court — 554,000 litres
54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop's Court — 224,000 litres
5. Norwich Drive, Bishop's Court — 500,000 litres
55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei — 222,000 litres
6. Pear Lane, Constantia — 461,000 litres
56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop's Court — 220,000 litres
7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay — 457,000 litres
57. Bromley Road, Athlone — 219,000 litres
8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde — 443,000 litres
58. Khalfe Road, Athlone — 217,000 litres
9. Montana Road, Colorado Park — 441,000 litres
59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia — 216,000 litres
10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai — 431,000 litres
60. Head Road, Fresnaye — 216,000 litres
11. Pallotti Road, Durheim — 424,000 litres
61. Hugon Road, Claremont — 213,000 litres
12. Heron Street, Danarand — 417,000 litres
62. Golden Road, Retreat — 213,000 litres
13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point — 409,000 litres
63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne — 211,000 litres
14. Main Road, Green Point — 398,000 litres
64. Peddie Road, Milnerton — 211,000 litres
15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye — 386,000 litres
65. Santos Street, Rugby — 210,000 litres
16. Ridge Walk, Constantia — 378,000 litres
66. Service Road, Lakeside — 209,000 litres
17. Monterey Drive, Constantia — 370,000 litres
67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia — 206,000 litres
18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 342,000 litres
68. Fraser Road, La Concorde — 204,000 litres
19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 337,000 litres
69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno — 204,000 litres
20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch — 337,000 litres
70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed — 203,000 litres
21. Crescent Road, Ottery — 335,000 litres
71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court — 201,000 litres
22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay — 334,000 litres
72. Habibia Road, Gatesville — 201,000 litres
23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 334,000 litres
73. Main Road, Kenilworth — 201,000 litres
24. Salie Road, Lentegeur — 330,000 litres
74. Doig Road, Wetton — 201,000 litres
25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach — 330,000 litres
75. Forest Avenue, Bishop's Court — 198,000 litres
26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand — 329,000 litres
76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht — 198,000 litres
27. Hof Street, Gardens — 322,000 litres
77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands — 195,000 litres
28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily — 314,000 litres
78. Teddington Road, Oakdale — 195,000 litres
29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 310,000 litres
79. Samelia Road, Dennemere — 188,000 litres
30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 299,000 litres
80. Murray Road, Kenilworth — 187,000 litres
31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens — 294,000 litres
81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park — 186,000 litres
32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn — 287,000 litres
82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly — 184,000 litres
33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 284,000 litres
83. Vlei Road, Philippi — 180,000 litres
34. Doordrift Road, Constantia — 273,000 litres
84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof — 180,000 litres
35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia — 266,000 litres
85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay — 177,000 litres
36. Price Drive, Constantia — 263,000 litres
86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie — 176,000 litres
37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads — 258,000 litres
87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River — 166,000 litres
38. Madeira Street, Rugby — 251,000 litres
88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay — 153,000 litres
39. Canal Road, Wetton — 251,000 litres
89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed — 143,000 litres
40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag — 248,000 litres
90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven — 135,000 litres
41. Protea Road, Durbanville — 246,000 litres
91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi — 132,000 litres
42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia — 243,000 litres
92. Milton Road, Sea Point — 131,000 litres
43. Murdock Road, La Concorde — 239,000 litres
93. Fisherman's Bend, Llandudno — 130,000 litres
44. St George's Street, Oakdale — 239,000 litres
94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed — 123,000 litres
45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat — 239,000 litres
95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno — 122,000 litres
46. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court — 236,000 litres
96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof — 121,000 litres
47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate — 231,000 litres
97. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court — 119,000 litres
48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal — 230,000 litres
98. Main Road, Lakeside — 119,000 litres
49. Glen Avenue, Gardens — 230,000 litres
99. Carbenet Way, Tokai — 118,000 litres
50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg — 230,000 litres
100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye — 116,000 litres