Trevor Noah's Birthday Present To Himself -- A R130m Manhattan Penthouse

Trevor Noah, comedian and host of U.S. talk show "The Daily Show", bought a penthouse in Midtown Manhattan to the value of $10 million (that's R130 million -- saved you a Google search), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The comedian, whose birthday was just over a week ago, is the new owner of a three-bedroom duplex at Stella Tower, as of Monday.

According to The Wall Street Journal the house was designed in the 1920s by architect Ralph Walker and is decked with majestic views of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan from the master bedroom and terrace. The Empire State Building is reportedly visible from a "cast iron tub in the master bath".

Since the emergence of the pictures, tweeters have asked Noah to

Noah spent his birthday last week with his friends Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and Khaya Dlanga, who flew to the U.S. to be with him and his girlfriend, Jordyn Taylor.