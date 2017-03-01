All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    You Won't Want To Stop Eating Once You Sink Your Teeth Into This Sweetcorn With Flavoured Butter

    Call us optimistic, but it's almost weekend. Here's a fresh braaied sweetcorn recipe to give your weekend meal a new twist.

    01/03/2017 09:32 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Sweetcorn with flavoured butter recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Ingredients:

    4 whole sweetcorn ears, husks removed

    30ml soft butter

    30ml mayonnaise

    15ml sweet chilli sauce

    10ml snipped chives

    squeeze of lemon juice

    Instructions:

    1. Boil the sweetcorn for 5 minutes. Drain.

    2. Cook over medium hot coals on a braai until cooked through and beginning to brown.

    3. Mix the butter, mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce, chives and lemon juice together. Baste the corn ears with the mixture once they have browned.

    4. Remove from the heat and serve warm as a snack or accompaniment at the braai.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video