You Won't Want To Stop Eating Once You Sink Your Teeth Into This Sweetcorn With Flavoured Butter

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Sweetcorn with flavoured butter recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 whole sweetcorn ears, husks removed

30ml soft butter

30ml mayonnaise

15ml sweet chilli sauce

10ml snipped chives

squeeze of lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Boil the sweetcorn for 5 minutes. Drain.

2. Cook over medium hot coals on a braai until cooked through and beginning to brown.

3. Mix the butter, mayonnaise, sweet chilli sauce, chives and lemon juice together. Baste the corn ears with the mixture once they have browned.

4. Remove from the heat and serve warm as a snack or accompaniment at the braai.