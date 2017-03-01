Truck Blockade Of Pretoria Routes Not Authorised

Tshwane Metro Police have deployed officers in a bid to re-open the major routes "illegally" blockaded by protesting truckers in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba told News24 an application had been made for trucks to make their way to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum, but this was rejected.

Allowance was however made for a motorcade, legally allowed to kick off at 10a.m.

"They had indicated they would use their trucks to get from Rustenburg, Witbank and Joburg and park them at the old Putco depot in Marabastad and then head to the Union Buildings in motor vehicles," he said.

Mahamba slammed the blockade as illegal.

"What they are doing is against the law. Resources have been sent to ensure that the routes are re-opened and so that traffic can flow again."

He said most of the trucks have already moved, and that efforts were being made to re-open the N4 and N1.

It was not immediately clear what the truckers' demands are.

Fin24 on Wednesday reported that coal trucks blocked routes in protest of renewable energy projects.

The Coal Transport Forum reportedly said that Eskom's agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) will see mining job losses.

The move towards IPPs has seemingly irked the likes of coal transporters, who on Wednesday morning said they are leading a convoy to the Union Buildings to voice their grievances to President Jacob Zuma.

Meanwhile, some motorists slammed the truckers who caused chaos in the capital as inconsiderate, while others hailed it as a genius way to draw attention to their cause.

#TruckStrike - it's inconvenient for everyone else traveling to Pretoria. But let's acknowledge the fact that it's peaceful. — Jason Smit (@smitj2) March 1, 2017

Mahamba confirmed that there have been no incidents of violence, although he said the blockading of the major routes itself was illegal.

I honestly feel like they are doing what they can to protect themselves! they wouldn't be heard any other way #TruckStrike — . (@Tlatsi_Kgaphola) March 1, 2017

However, other motorists were not so understanding.

Why don't these truck drivers go block the entrances to Eskom's power stations instead of screwing the average Joe again? #TruckStrike — NB# (@nicbc123) March 1, 2017

