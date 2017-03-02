Five Injured In Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Roof Collapse In Johannesburg

Five people have been confirmed injured in the roof collapse at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

A portion of the roof of the hospital collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

According to Bhekisisa, the Mail & Guardian health journalism unit, Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa said two contractors, two patients and one staff member were injured. Emergency services, including sniffer dogs, were sifting through the rubble to search for more people.

K9 unit is being brought in to continue the search for any possible trapped bodies.#CharlotteMaxeke pic.twitter.com/Jqkjw2O7yG — Bhekisisa M&G Health (@Bhekisisa_MG) March 2, 2017

The rest hospital is safe, she said.

MEC Ramokgopa says that the rest of the hospital is safe. #CharlotteMaxeke — Bhekisisa M&G Health (@Bhekisisa_MG) March 2, 2017

She said that social workers were contacting the families of those who were injured.

The injuries are reportedly mainly soft tissue injuries.

Some witnesses narrowly missed being trapped in the rubble:

Another eye witness account of #CharlotteMaxeke entrance collapse. 5/5 https://t.co/CBodKT2TYS — Bhekisisa M&G Health (@Bhekisisa_MG) March 2, 2017

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

It said that the collapse happened in the passage near the maternity department.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

#CharlotteMaxeke Eyewitness account of collapse: "People are trapped under the roof, incl workers and patients. The situation is so scary." — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2017

A video of the collapse was posted on Twitter:

Reports that the hospital had structural problems reportedly surfaced earlier last year, when the DA's Jack Bloom noted broken ceiling panels, amongst other problems, during an inspection.

ER24 and rescue services working hard, removing the rubble at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Update to follow. @ewn @enca @JacaNews pic.twitter.com/6QFBzT7g5B — ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) March 2, 2017