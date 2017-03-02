Our Favourite Sosatie Marinade

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Sosaties recipe
Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1kg beef, pork or venison, cut into large cubes
2 onions
15ml oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
10ml grated fresh ginger
30ml curry powder
200ml brown vinegar
220g smooth apricot jam
soft dried apricots
fresh bay leaves
wooden skewers, soaked in water overnight
Instructions:
1. Marinade: Chop one of the onions. Heat the oil and sauté the chopped onion until soft. Add the garlic, ginger and curry powder. Sauté for 2 minutes.
2. Stir in the vinegar and jam. Simmer for 5 minutes and stir until smooth. Remove from the heat and cool completely.
3. Pour the mixture over the cubes of meat. Stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight for best results.
4. Cut the remaining onion into wedges. Thread the meat, onion wedges and bay leaves onto wooden skewers.
5. Cook for about 10 minutes over hot coals on the braai. Turn the sosaties a few times to make sure they brown evenly.