Our Favourite Sosatie Marinade

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Sosaties recipe

Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1kg beef, pork or venison, cut into large cubes

2 onions

15ml oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

10ml grated fresh ginger

30ml curry powder

200ml brown vinegar

220g smooth apricot jam

soft dried apricots

fresh bay leaves

wooden skewers, soaked in water overnight

Instructions:

1. Marinade: Chop one of the onions. Heat the oil and sauté the chopped onion until soft. Add the garlic, ginger and curry powder. Sauté for 2 minutes.

2. Stir in the vinegar and jam. Simmer for 5 minutes and stir until smooth. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

3. Pour the mixture over the cubes of meat. Stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight for best results.

4. Cut the remaining onion into wedges. Thread the meat, onion wedges and bay leaves onto wooden skewers.

5. Cook for about 10 minutes over hot coals on the braai. Turn the sosaties a few times to make sure they brown evenly.