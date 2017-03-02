Section Of Roof At Johannesburg Hospital Collapses

A section of roof is reported to have collapsed at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

There was no clarity on injuries.

At least one person at the scene tweeted video of workers trying to search the rubble.

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital roof caves in entrapping people under it pic.twitter.com/PV9yXS3pvh — Taboo O.O (@mphendulo) March 2, 2017

The collapse was reported on Twitter and by several radio stations including Eyewitness News.

Roof collapsed at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's main entrance. Joburg EMS on the way. — Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) March 2, 2017

Gauteng health says it has only just been informed of the collapse of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's entrance. — Bhekisisa M&G Health (@Bhekisisa_MG) March 2, 2017