All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Section Of Roof At Johannesburg Hospital Collapses

    02/03/2017 15:00 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    www.wits.ac.za

    A section of roof is reported to have collapsed at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

    There was no clarity on injuries.

    At least one person at the scene tweeted video of workers trying to search the rubble.

    The collapse was reported on Twitter and by several radio stations including Eyewitness News.

    MORE: Health News