Let’s be honest here: we can all use a little brain boost from time to time. The days are long and busy ― it’s easy to feel mentally fried. We have a little secret to share with you. Ginger, the delightfully spicy root, is just what you need. Not only is it good for the brain, but it helps to soothe nausea and ease arthritis, too.

A Thai study has linked ginger consumption to improved cognitive health. While more studies need to be done to conclusively determine a direct result, we think the possibility alone ― coupled with how great ginger blends into soups and how well it mixes into drinks ― is reason enough to incorporate more ginger into our meals. Plus, it has anti-inflammatory properties.

And we have just the recipes needed to make that happen.