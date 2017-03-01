Let’s be honest here: we can all use a little brain boost from time to time. The days are long and busy ― it’s easy to feel mentally fried. We have a little secret to share with you. Ginger, the delightfully spicy root, is just what you need. Not only is it good for the brain, but it helps to soothe nausea and ease arthritis, too.
A Thai study has linked ginger consumption to improved cognitive health. While more studies need to be done to conclusively determine a direct result, we think the possibility alone ― coupled with how great ginger blends into soups and how well it mixes into drinks ― is reason enough to incorporate more ginger into our meals. Plus, it has anti-inflammatory properties.
And we have just the recipes needed to make that happen.
1 Sake And Ginger Soba Noodle Salmon Stir FryHalf Baked Harvest
2 Rainbow Noodle SaladThe Woks Of Life
3 Ginger Scallion Oil With ChilesThe Woks Of Life
4 Ginger Sesame Soba Noodle SoupFeasting at Home
5 Ginger Garlic Shrimp Fried RiceThe Woks Of Life
6 Maple Ginger Hot ToddyFeasting at Home
7 Turmeric GingeradeFeasting at Home
8 Honey Ginger Tofu Veggie Stir FryPinch of Yum
9 Ginger Beer ConcentrateCookie And Kate
10 Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps With Ginger Garlic SaucePinch of Yum
11 Ginger Brown Rice With CarrotsNaturally Ella
12 Ginger Bok Choy Soup With NoodlesNaturally Ella