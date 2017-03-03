How To Get The Best Apricot Basting For Your Next Snoek Braai

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Snoek with apricot jam

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 snoek, opened, with head and tail removed

100ml soft butter

4 cloves garlic, crushed

150ml smooth apricot jam

50ml lemon juice

25ml soy sauce

sunflower oil

Instructions:

1. Heat the butter in a small saucepan. Add the garlic and cook over a low heat for 1 minute. Add the apricot jam and lemon juice. Stir well until the jam has melted, then add the soy sauce.

2. Fold a piece of aluminium foil in half. Oil the skin side of the fish and place it, skin side down, onto the foil. Fold up the sides of the foil around the fish.

3. Place the package on to a braai grid and braai for about 20 minutes over medium coals. While it is cooking, baste it with the apricot sauce.

4. Turn the fish over and cook for a further 5 minutes, basting with the remaining sauce. Remove from the heat as soon as the flesh flakes apart easily.