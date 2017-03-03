The Taste Of Garlic Bread And Cheese Will Make You Forget The Meat At Your Braai

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Cheese and garlic bread recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 small baguettes

100ml garlic butter

50ml tomato or apricot chutney

125ml grated Cheddar

125ml mozzarella, sliced

Instructions:

1. Cut diagonal slits across the top of each baguette, but don't cut right through.

2. Spread the garlic butter into each slit. Spread a little chutney into each slit.

3. Mix the grated cheese into each alternate slit and a slice of mozzarella into the remaining slits.

4. Wrap the baguettes in aluminium foil and cook on the braai over medium hot coals for about 10 minutes until crisp. Enjoy as a snack or alongside your braai.