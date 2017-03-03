There's More Than One Way To Make A Sandwich

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Braai broodjies (sandwiches) recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

white bread slices

soft butter

cheese, grated

tomato, sliced

onion, sliced

mushrooms, sliced and fried

pesto

tomato relish

Instructions:

1 Butter the slices of bread on one side.

2 Make sandwiches with your own combination of ingredients, keeping the buttered side of bread facing outwards.

3 Try the traditional filling of grated cheese, sliced tomato and sliced onion or try a different combination like grated cheese, mushrooms and onion; pesto and cheese; tomato relish and cheese; pesto, mushrooms and cheese; or pesto, cheese and tomato.

4 Put the sandwiches into a braai grid. Cook them over low to medium hot coals on the braai until the cheese has melted and the bread is crisp and golden.