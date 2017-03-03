Jackson Mthembu On The ANC's Land Reform: We Failed, Finish En Klaar

Jackson Mthembu, the ANC's chief whip in Parliament: "Don't blame the Constitution for our failures in land reform."

Jackson Mthembu, the African National Congress' (ANC) chief whip in Parliament, let rip in a flurry of Tweets on Friday, castigating his party for its failure to restore land to dispossessed South Africans.

Land reform is again front and centre of national political discourse after President Jacob Zuma said restitution will now be undertaken without compensation to owners. A motion to amend section 25 in the Constitution (the so-called property clause) was defeated this week.

Today marked a celebration of a milestone in the adoption of South Africa's Constitution, with #Constitution20 trending on Twitter.

Mthembu said on Friday South Africans should celebrate the Constitution:

And continued, saying the document should be implemented in its totality:

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) argues section 25 should be scrapped so that land can be redistributed more readily, saying the Constitution is a hindrance. Mthembu disagrees:

Land reform experts agree section 25 has never properly been applied to enable faster and more effective restitution. The clause states any land can be expropriated "for a public purpose" and "in the public interest" and, in the event that there is deadlock, the court decides on "just and equitable" compensation.

Mthembu believes the ANC should have done better:

Professor Ben Cousins from the Institute of Poverty, Land and Agragrian Studies (PLAAS) at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) argues a combination of poor government policy, a lack of political will, a fixation on private ownership and the hijacking of the issue "by elites" have almost fatally wounded restitution efforts.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has also said government has been dragging its feet and has not attempted to use Article 25 of the Constitution to return land to the dispossessed. He has been quoted as saying the Constitutional Court hasn't even had a test case to consider what just and equitable compensation according to Article 25 entails.

Mthembu however did not get love from fellow tweeters, with some asking why the ANC did not support the EFF's motion if the party so lamented the struggles around land reform:

This is how the motion -– which was roundly defeated in the National Assembly –- read:

Draft resolution (Mr N F Shivambu): That the House – (1) notes that South Africa has a unique history of brutal dispossession of land from black people by the settler colonial white minority; (2) further notes that land dispossession has left an indelible mark on the social, political and economic landscape of the country, and has helped design a society based on exploitation of black people and the sustenance of white domination; (3) acknowledges that the African majority was confined to only 13% of the land in South Africa while whites owned 87% at the end of the apartheid regime in 1994; (4) further acknowledges that the current land reform programme has been fraught with difficulties since its inception in 1994, and that the pace of land reform has been slow with only 8% of the land transferred back to black people since 1994; (5) recognises that at the centre of the present crisis regarding the resolution of the land question is section 25 (1) of the Constitution, the "property clause", which protects private property rights; (6) further recognises that this property clause makes it practically impossible for those dispossessed of their land to obtain justice for injustices perpetrated against them; (7) realises that while Parliament has a Constitutional Review Committee, the land question must be isolated and subjected to a massive public participation process across the country in order to engage on this matter; (8) establishes an ad hoc committee, in terms of Rule 253 (1)(a), the committee to – (a) examine section 25 of the Constitution with a view to amending it to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation; (b) consist of 11 members, as follows: ANC 6, DA 2, EFF 1, and other parties 2; (c) exercise those powers in Rule 167 that may assist it in carrying out its task; and (d) report back to the National Assembly by no later than 17 October 2017.

