Ellen DeGeneres is playing games in prime-time.

The popular daytime talk host will host a new game show called “Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC announced on Thursday.

The concept revolves around “supersized versions” of games that DeGeneres already conducts on her afternoon show, according to a press release.

NBC is ordering just six episodes, but DeGeneres promises to pull out all the stops to ensure its success, including gigantic sets and “hilarious games. “It’s going to be like a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and a water park,” she said in a release. “OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

Contestants, plucked from the audience, will have to complete stunts, answer questions “under immense pressure” and participate in other means of silliness.