Ellen DeGeneres is playing games in prime-time.
The popular daytime talk host will host a new game show called “Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC announced on Thursday.
The concept revolves around “supersized versions” of games that DeGeneres already conducts on her afternoon show, according to a press release.
NBC is ordering just six episodes, but DeGeneres promises to pull out all the stops to ensure its success, including gigantic sets and “hilarious games. “It’s going to be like a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and a water park,” she said in a release. “OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”
Contestants, plucked from the audience, will have to complete stunts, answer questions “under immense pressure” and participate in other means of silliness.
Some of the regular games on her daytime program include “What’s In the Box?” and “Know Or Go.”
“Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented, and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to ‘Game of Games,’” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group. “She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit prime time.”
The network has yet to determine a premiere date, Variety noted.
Who knows, maybe the new show will feature a version of the “The Sweater Game”: