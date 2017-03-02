HBO has tried hard to keep “Game of Thrones” details under wraps for Season 7. But Liam Cunningham’s Davos Seaworth used to be a smuggler, and he just smuggled out some info that’s sea-worth the wait.

Ladies, gentlemen, crows, wildlings: Winter is coming in July.

In an interview with the Independent, Cunningham talked about the Season 7 premiere date:

I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think. There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the [filming for the] final season starts again as far as I know in September.

We already knew the show was premiering later this year, but this is the first time we’ve heard an actor seemingly confirm the actual month: July.

Cunningham also mentioned something special happening for the launch, and we may just have heard some details about that, too. Deadline reports that “Game of Thrones” is teaming up with Major League Baseball for Season 7.

According to Deadline, the partnership works because “Game of Thrones” will come out during the middle of the baseball season, and the show appeals to millennials, which is a group MLB wants to reach.

Plus, the two have a lot in common.

“Game of Thrones” has giants; San Francisco has Giants. “Game of Thrones” has Jon Snow; MLB used to have J.T. Snow. And, as good as the Battle of the Bastards was, it has nothing on baseball fights.