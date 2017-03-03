A lot can change in a week. Just ask Katy Perry , the newest member of the platinum pixie club.

At the Oscars on Sunday, Perry sported a sleek, shoulder-length blonde haircut as she posed for photos alongside then-beau Orlando Bloom. By mid-week, news broke that the pair has split, and by Friday, Perry sported a drastic new haircut ― an elongated platinum blonde pixie with dark roots ― that should look familiar to fans of a fellow beloved pop star.

Perry revealed her new ‘do, which is giving us total Miley Cyrus vibes, on Instagram. It was chopped by celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan, who said in the video he’s been “wanting to do this” since the day he met her.

“I wasn’t ready [before],” she replied.