All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Social Development Director General Zane Dangor Has Quit

    Dangor was appointed director general in November 2016

    04/03/2017 09:34 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Reuters

    Department of Social Development director general Zane Dangor has resigned from his position.

    Dangor confirmed to News24 on Saturday that he tendered his resignation on Friday.

    He said it was essentially a breakdown in the relationship between himself and the minister over disagreements on Sassa's legal obligations to the Constitutional Court.

    He did not want to comment on whether he thought he had been treated fairly on the Sassa matter.

    Dangor was appointed director general in November 2016, after his predecessor left the department.

    He had been special adviser to the minister before that since 2010, according to the department's website.

    He could not confirm if Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had received his resignation yet.

    Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant could not be immediately reached on Saturday morning. News24

    MORE: News