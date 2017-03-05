All Sections
    Trevor Noah Named As A Next Generation Leader By Time Magazine

    The comedian has been named one of 10 People Who Will Change The World.

    05/03/2017 09:26 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Reuters

    South African funnyman Trevor Noah's star just continues shinning brighter and brighter.

    The comedian has been named one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders Time magazine and appears on the cover of the magazine's latest issue.

    "Since his debut in 2015, the South African comedian has more than doubled the show's international reach and he has now become the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown," said the magazine in an Instagram post.

    Trevor Noah is one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders. Noah, 33, (@trevornoah) is Jon Stewart's successor as The Daily Show host. Since his debut in 2015, the South African comedian has more than doubled the show's international reach and he has now become the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown. ⠀ ⠀ "I inherited a sense of humor from my mom, the ability to laugh in the face of danger," Noah tells TIME. ⠀ ⠀ Read more about this year's young leaders at TIME. com⠀ ⠀ #TheDailyShow #Nextgenleaders Video by @juliamarielull—TIME

    A post shared by TIME (@time) on

    Noah shares the spot with nine other young people who are leaving an impressive mark in business, activist, media, sports and the arts.

