Trevor Noah Named As A Next Generation Leader By Time Magazine

South African funnyman Trevor Noah's star just continues shinning brighter and brighter.

The comedian has been named one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders Time magazine and appears on the cover of the magazine's latest issue.

Wow it looks even crazier on a news stand. Look mom, I'm on the cover of Time magazine.

😳🤗 https://t.co/7cmJpGWXIM — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 4, 2017

"Since his debut in 2015, the South African comedian has more than doubled the show's international reach and he has now become the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown," said the magazine in an Instagram post.

Noah shares the spot with nine other young people who are leaving an impressive mark in business, activist, media, sports and the arts.