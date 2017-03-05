Twitter Can't Believe Rihanna Invented Punk In Latest Photo Shoot

Rihanna has had a big week: Harvard University named her its Humanitarian of the Year, and her latest photo shoot, for Paper magazine, has inspired many awed words of praise over Twitter. Can you believe Rihanna invented punk?

It was a popular sentiment.

cant believe rihanna invented punk pic.twitter.com/bVz0CANVWi — unknown error (@unknwnerr) March 3, 2017

Stylist Shannon Stokes, who worked alongside Farren Fucci for the shoot that took place in New York last month, said her team took inspiration from the singer's "budding acting career" ― she's set to appear with Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway in the all-female "Ocean's Eight." The resulting imagery casts her "as a high fashion clerk in a bodega of the future."

For those keeping track at home, Rihanna has also invented the practice of grocery shopping.

Rihanna invented grocery shopping pic.twitter.com/Wn2tvhQntF — sinister (@catbunie) March 3, 2017

Rihanna discussed her philosophy of charity while speaking at Harvard. The singer helped set up a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine and funds a scholarship program to help Caribbean students attending U.S. schools.

"All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return," Rihanna said.

She just keeps giving.

I would just like to be Rihanna for ONE day.



I will also settle for 3 hours.



I will also settle for just holding her hand. pic.twitter.com/9udrzSIVwu — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 4, 2017

Rihanna out here looking like she's about to go on galactic adventures with her grandson Morty. pic.twitter.com/g2csFnpVBx — Starla (@LetNellaLive) March 3, 2017

Rihanna can do no wrong pic.twitter.com/A96eTkoi85 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) March 3, 2017

WHO TOLD RIHANNA TO SNAP LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/crs4W0h9Fk — bella vita (@drugproblem) March 3, 2017

Nobody does photoshoots as good as Rihanna. NOBODY pic.twitter.com/Bhs2PiPW2w — broke but woke (@NotAgainBen) March 4, 2017