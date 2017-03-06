10 social grants questions for Bathabile Dlamini, but will she show up to answer them?

There are more questions than answers about whether 17 million social grants will be paid on April 1, and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini can expect a grilling from Parliament's public accounts committee on Tuesday — if she turns up this time.

Dlamini has been invited by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to respond to questions on the possible extension of an unlawful contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for welfare payments after it expires at the end of this month.

This comes after she failed to pitch for a similar meeting last week, and although she was in Cape Town on Monday afternoon where she received a hero's welcome at a "stakeholder consultation" on the payment of grants, she didn't send a response to Scopa's invitation.

Committee chairperson Themba Godi said if she is a no-show again, the committee would have to decide what it could do to get her to come and account.

One of the options would be to subpoena her.

The DA has already called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the leader of government business in Parliament, to order her to account to the committee.

Godi said Dlamini needed to respond on the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) state of readiness to continue disbursing grants after CPS's contract expires at the end of the month.

The contract was ruled unlawful by the Constitutional Court.

"At last year's meeting on this, she said 'give us some time to do our work and call me early next year to get an update'. We now want that update," Godi said.

Dlamini called a press conference on Sunday in an effort to explain, but ended the briefing after apparently being uncomfortable with the line of questioning.

These are some of the questions MPs would like to ask her: