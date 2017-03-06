Beyoncé And Blue Look Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale At 'Beauty And The Beast' Premiere

Mama-daughter night out.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy had an adorable evening out together for the premiere of “Beauty and the Beast” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Thursday night. The two entered the venue with Jay Z at the last minute, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and joined the cast of the live-action film for the debut.

The singer shared photos on her website Monday, showing her dressed in an emerald green chiffon gown and Blue in a matching hue.

It really doesn’t get any cuter.