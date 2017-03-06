Easy As Pudding: Peppermint Crisp In A Jar

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Peppermint crisp pudding jars recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus refrigeration time

Ingredients:

1 packet choc-mint flavoured tennis biscuits

250ml cream

360g can caramel

2 peppermint crisp chocolate bars, chopped

Instructions:

1. Crush the tennis biscuits.

2. Beat the cream until stiff.

3. In a separate bowl, stir the caramel until smooth. Fold in the cream.

4. Spoon a layer of biscuit crumbs into small glass jars. Top with a layer of the cream and caramel mixture and then a layer of peppermint crisp. (Repeat the layers if you have a tall jar.)

5. Close the lids and refrigerate for at least an hour or until ready to use. Ideal to take along on a picnic or to a braai as a surprise dessert.