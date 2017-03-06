Samuel L. Jackson On Ben Carson's Slavery Comment: 'Mothaf***a Please'

In his debut as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Carson told agency employees about the virtues of the “can-do” American society and used “immigrants” who “came here in the bottom of slave ships” as the examples of that virtue.

“That’s what America is about,” Carson said. “A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

Naturally, Twitter was up in arms about Carson’s comments. This is what actor Samuel L. Jackson had to say about it: