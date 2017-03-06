Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant refused to speak English during an interview on talk radio station 702. Oliphant was called on the show with talk show host Xolani Gwala following reports that a deal had been signed between Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The deal is for the provision of social grants after the current contract between CPS and Sassa ends on March 31.

CPS CEO Serge Belamant reportedly said a deal had been agreed upon between his company and Sassa, which is waiting for Treasury approval.

But just before her interview on 702, Oliphant appeared on the SABC's Morning Live and had no problem speaking in English.

"Until the department announces officially we can't confirm anything coming from media reports ... some of them have been inaccurate," said Oliphant.

Oliphant said she could "assure" South Africans that grants would be paid on March 31.

She said "people" had been "reporting this matter inaccurately, on purpose".