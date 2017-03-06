We Take A Look At Top Festival Fashion Trends

We all know the traditional fashion seasons – spring/summer and autumn/ winter. But, over the course of the last decade, another season has emerged and embedded itself between spring and summer: 'festival season'. Even if you've never fist-pumped at a fest, you probably know the key items that make up festival fashion – boho chic, kaftans, denim shorts, crop tops, ankle boots. It's a little bit hippie, and a little bit hipster. The aesthetic has made its way to every music festival, from Glastonbury to Oppikoppi and Rocking The Daisies.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2015 at 7:44am PDT

Flower Crowns

Flower crowns became synonymous with festival fashion, peaking between 2011 and 2013. Every female celebrity music festival attendee worth her salt – from Katy Perry to Kylie Jenner - has rocked this trend. Even though Taylor Swift declared the choker the new flower crown, we don't see this accessory trend dying out anytime soon.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 14, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

It Accessories

What better way to hide from the paparazzi, protect your eyes from the fest dust and ensure you always look cute for your Snapchat followers than with some fun sunglasses? Mirror shades, heart-shaped glasses, bejeweled sunglasses – these are all hallmarks of the festival look. Gold flash tattoos also emerged in 2014 and reached peak trend in 2015, with everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Beyoncé donning the look.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 17, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Glam Camper

The glam camper look takes high-end fashion looks and adapts it for the music festival experience. Vintage-look band t-shirts, denim cut offs, chokers, heavy accessories, lace crop tops, and even street wear looks define this staple look. Most recently, Kendall Jenner and Kate Bosworth have embodied this trend. This style is definitely not about blending in with fellow party-goers, it's about standing out and asserting celeb credentials.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 10, 2015 at 5:49pm PDT

Desert Chic

Paris Hilton and Zoe Kravitz have made this seventies-inspired look a festival staple. Grecian-style maxi dress, fringed accessories, embroidered kaftans, tie-dye clothing, and distressed ankle boots are the go-to fashion items for the desert chic trend. Every season, without fail, desert chic looks find their way to retail shelves and to every festival field across the globe.

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 17, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

Now that the music festival outfit inspiration is sorted, head to Liberado to stand a chance to win tickets to the USA. Click here for more. #BeLiberado