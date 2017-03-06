We're Hiring! HuffPost SA Is On The Hunt For A Unique Reporter

Features writer

South Africans are an ambitious bunch. We all aspire to live fuller and better lives in every sphere. This is where Huffington Post comes in. We want our lifestyle section to provide the tools our audience needs to get the most out of their finances, their relationships and the very lives they lead. We want to walk them through the tricky processes of buying their first home, helping their aging parents, or bettering their own education and career prospects.

Our features writer will do all that and more. You will focus on four areas:

Personal finance Relationships Home and housing tips Personal education

You need to have a keen interest in the world around you and how South Africans live their lives.

It would entail putting together a few stories a day, long and short. Some can be quick turn arounds and others longer takes, talking to experts.

You will also work closely with the editor-in-chief of HuffPost SA to produce monthly in-depth reports on certain focus areas, such as our special report on colourism in January.

Your responsibilities will include:

- Producing interesting journalism across our four focus areas

- Daily going through the international HuffPost sites and republishing any lifestyle content that would work for our audience, including traditional lifestyle topics like fashion, beauty and wellness

- Working with our multimedia team to come up with compelling video ideas and video series

- Attending events on behalf of HuffPost SA

- Helping the editor run a long-term lifestyle diary with monthly special reports on focus areas: liaising with celebrity guest editors, freelancers, commissioning and editing work

Minimum requirements:

At least four years of reporting experience

At least two years of experience in a newsroom environment in South Africa

Relevant tertiary qualification

A demonstrated understanding of online news production, particularly the speed required of the medium

A demonstrated keen enjoyment of digital and social media

Skills and competencies: