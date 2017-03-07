AKA Defends Convicted Sex Offender Okmalumkoolkat: 'White Media Wants To Destroy YOUR Heroes, YOUR Celebrities'

Rapper AKA collaborated with convicted sex offender Okmalumkoolkat and defended his decision by arguing that "white Media wants to destroy your heroes, your celebrities".

On Sunday City Press published a story in its #trending section on AKA's collaboration with the local rapper and tweeted a link to the story on Monday.

AKA collaborates with convicted sex offender Okmalumkoolkat on new cover https://t.co/lvwaSmPuxs pic.twitter.com/vOqdOo28FZ — City Press Online (@City_Press) March 6, 2017

It was on AKA's album art for "Caiphus Song" which was done by Okmalumkoolkat. The weekly feature, usually called "Design of the week" was this week referred to as "(Not the) design of the week." The editors took the baton from Mail and Guardian's Friday team who featured Okmalumkoolkat's album "Mlazi Milano" at the end of January, while drawing attention to the artist's conviction.

In the #trending article which now appears on W24, the journalist Garreth van Niekerk, spoke to both Okmalumkoolkat and AKA about the album art but when he asked AKA about the conviction, AKA said he felt "tricked" into commenting saying: "All the complications other people have with him, the media, that means nothing to me. I work with the man, and that's it. That's all I'm prepared to say."

Well, after the above mentioned tweet, he had more to say.

How many songs has he done with other artists? But AKA asks him to design his cover and this happens. You're making your agenda too obvious. https://t.co/OeGuoVSzjT — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

The white media's mandate is to destroy YOUR heroes, YOUR celebrities. Perfect example. https://t.co/OeGuoVSzjT — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

Now they get added to the long list of publications I don't speak to. I don't need them to talk to you. I have twitter *shrug* .... — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

The #1 & #2 records on the charts right now .... Open your eyes. THIS. IS. NOT. A. COINCIDENCE. 🐆💯Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/0GwFgey121 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

After implying that "the white media" is trying to bring Okmalumkoolkat and other talented artists down for whatever reason, AKA said he felt Okmalumkoolkat had been punished enough. He served one month of a six-month sentence, the remaining five months were suspended.

I can't speak for the guy but I think he's been punished. Furthermore he didn't RAPE anyone. He made a big mistake. He still paying for it. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

Ok. City Press didn't say he raped anyone but, we'll let AKA finish.

But you're fucking crazy if you think you're going to hold him accountable to your own agendas for the rest of his life. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

That man owes nobody an explanation except for the victim, his own child & his family. The rest of you self righteous rubbishes can go jump! — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

When Okmalumkoolkat apologised publicly via social media, his remorse was directed at his fans. This apology was critiqued by artist Lady Skollie who drew attention to the number of times he referred to "I", "myself", "me" and "my". The number totalled to 37 references to himself.

AKA reiterated that white media wanted to ruin people's heroes when it suited them. He then tweeted "Now.... back to regular scheduled programming .....", which may have led to an assumption that he was done. But then he carried on, bringing up the fanfare there is around Chris Brown, who was convicted for abusing Rihanna, and R.Kelly who has been accused by a number of women for sexual abuse over the years.

Why I don't see none of y'all at the airport protesting when Chris Brown lands???? 😐 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

Why scream your lungs out at a convicted woman abusers concert when he performs in SA? Why y'all don't tweet brands who sponsor his show? — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

Next time Chris Brown is here I hope you self righteous ones treat Chris Brown like you tryna treat Kool Kat. BE CONSISTENT. Not CONVENIENT. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

I better see some placards at the airport when Chris Brown comes back here mxm! Hypocrisy! — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

Y'all will scream your Fuckin' lungs out for R. Kelly won't you?! ..... — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

AKA wrapped up his monologue with this tweet:

Long story short. We owe our fans everything. 🙏🏼 people make mistakes .... thank You for your support through good & BAD times. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 7, 2017

#Patriarchy.