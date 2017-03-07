If Dlamini Doesn't Appear, She Could Be Subpoenaed

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 2(SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini opens the National Youth Camp on December 2, 2012 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The aim is to bring together young people from all provinces in South Africa. The event's theme is, 'Youth Working Together in Diversity.' (Photo by Charl Devenish/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini could be subpoenaed by Parliament if she fails to appear before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

On Monday, committee chairperson Themba Godi told Business Day that Scopa wrote to Dlamini last week asking her to appear today. The "norm", he said, was that ministers confirmed with the committee, but Dlamini has not done this.

He told Business Day that the committee would consider issuing a subpoena to compel Dlamini to appear if she does not attend the meeting.

Dlamini failed to appear before the committee last week.

On Saturday, the director general of the department of social development, Zane Dangor, resigned.

Scopa issued a statement saying it was shocked by his resignation, and describing Dangor as an honest and hardworking civil servant.

Godi told eNCA this week that Tuesday's meeting would go on with or without Dlamini.

I'm confident that we will be able to exercise our responsibilities as Members of Parliament and ensure that the minister is held accountable for things that have happened under her watch," he said.