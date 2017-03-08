6 Thought-Provoking Quotes From Influential And Successful Southern African Women

Southern African women are showing the way and making themselves heard, in politics, in business and, on Wednesday, on International Women's Day.

Here are some of our favourite powerful quotes.

Through life I have learnt that the most important critic whose judgement of my actions matter most is my conscience - Thuli Madonsela

Preventing the conflicts of tomorrow means changing the mindset of the youth today - Graca Machel

I don't pay you for your ego. leave it outside and get the job done... or it will count against you - Maria Ramos

It's in [the West's] advantage to know what's happening in Africa because if they don't come to the party eventually the party will happen without them. - Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

The double jeopardy of being black and female in a racist and sexist society may well make one less afraid of the sanctions against success. A non-subservient black woman is by definition a transgressive - she is the ultimate outsider - Mamphela Ramphele,