6 Thought-Provoking Quotes From Influential And Successful Southern African Women

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Southern African women are showing the way and making themselves heard, in politics, in business and, on Wednesday, on International Women's Day.
Here are some of our favourite powerful quotes.
Through life I have learnt that the most important critic whose judgement of my actions matter most is my conscience- Thuli Madonsela
Preventing the conflicts of tomorrow means changing the mindset of the youth today- Graca Machel
I don't pay you for your ego. leave it outside and get the job done... or it will count against you - Maria Ramos
It's in [the West's] advantage to know what's happening in Africa because if they don't come to the party eventually the party will happen without them.- Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
The double jeopardy of being black and female in a racist and sexist society may well make one less afraid of the sanctions against success. A non-subservient black woman is by definition a transgressive - she is the ultimate outsider- Mamphela Ramphele,
"I have often also relied on my gut instinct to guide me in business, the times I haven't, have been unfortunate.Jenna Clifford
