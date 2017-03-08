All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Enjoy A Mix Of Sweet and Meaty Flavours With A Cheese and Biltong Muffin

    Space out with a muffin.

    08/03/2017 09:56 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Cheese and biltong muffins recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Baking time: 20 minutes

    Oven temperature: 180°C

    Ingredients:

    1 large egg

    200ml amazi (sour milk)

    250ml cake flour

    10ml baking powder

    large pinch of salt

    8 piquanté peppers (peppadews), sliced

    50g beef biltong powder

    375ml grated Cheddar cheese

    Instructions:

    1. Beat the egg lightly in a jug. Add the amazi and stir to combine.

    2. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Add to the amazi mixture.

    3. Add the piquanté peppers, biltong powder and half the cheese. Don't overmix, the batter will still be a bit lumpy.

    4. Spoon into lined muffin tins until they are two-thirds full. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes or until cooked through. Serve warm or cold.

