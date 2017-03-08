All Sections
    • NEWS

    Goodbye To The Prasa Board And Hello To A New SABC Board

    MPs in communications committee get SABC on the road again.

    08/03/2017 15:13 SAST | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Gallo Images / Foto24 / Brendan Croft
    Former acting CEO of Prasa Collins Letsoalo

    The board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been fired, reported The Times on Wednesday.

    "We have been fired," said a board member in Parliament, reported The Times. The board was briefing the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport.

    The board was criticised by the committee on Tuesday for bad management. It has been in conflict with the acting Prasa CEO, Collins Letsoalo, himself fired by the board after allegedly awarding himself a 350 percent pay increase and publicly saying the board had approved it, which the board said it hadn't.

    Eyewitness News and Power FM radio stations also reported that the board had been fired.

    Public reaction was swift.

    And in another parliamentary committee meeting, the SABC got a new interim board.

    These are the five nominees for the interim board, reported by News24: Krish Naidoo, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu and John Mattison.

