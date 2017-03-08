Goodbye To The Prasa Board And Hello To A New SABC Board

The board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been fired, reported The Times on Wednesday.

"We have been fired," said a board member in Parliament, reported The Times. The board was briefing the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport.

The board was criticised by the committee on Tuesday for bad management. It has been in conflict with the acting Prasa CEO, Collins Letsoalo, himself fired by the board after allegedly awarding himself a 350 percent pay increase and publicly saying the board had approved it, which the board said it hadn't.

Eyewitness News and Power FM radio stations also reported that the board had been fired.

[BREAKING] Mokonyama has just read a letter from Minister Peters saying the #PRASA board has been dissolved. @MoniqueMortlock March 8, 2017

#PRASA BREAKING - Transport minister -- Dipuo Peters -- has dissolved board — POWER987News (@POWER987News) March 8, 2017

Public reaction was swift.

#PRASA board has been sacked.. what took the minister so long? — Tshediso (@KungFu_Jingles) March 8, 2017

And in another parliamentary committee meeting, the SABC got a new interim board.

The Portfolio Committee on Communication has nominated five people to serve on the SABC's

Interim Board. #radio2000news — Radio 2000 (@radiotwok) March 8, 2017

These are the five nominees for the interim board, reported by News24: Krish Naidoo, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu and John Mattison.

Communications Committee is shortlisting for SABC interim board.



Both the ANC and EFF have proposed Mathatha Tsedu. He is in! — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) March 8, 2017

Committee's #SABC interim board nominees: Krish Naidoo, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu & John Mattison. @News24 — Paul Herman (@PaulTHerman) March 8, 2017

The present MPs say they want to accept the five names mentioned by the ANC, DA and EFF for #SABC interim board. @News24 — Paul Herman (@PaulTHerman) March 8, 2017