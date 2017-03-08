How To Deploy An ANC Cadre In 3 Easy Steps, And The Traits They Should Have

Brave new times require brave new cadres — in government, in business, in civic society and international arenas — and this is one of the topics that will be up for discussion at the ANC's policy conference in June.

According to the ANC's discussion document entitled "Organisational Renewal and Organisational Design", of which Huffington Post has obtained an early copy, not much progress by way of political and academic programmes has been made four years into what the ANC declared "A decade of a cadre".

These are the steps of deployment:

Before deploying a cadre, there should be "systematic intellectual, ideological and ethical training and political preparation", as well as a "rigorous system of monitoring and evaluation of cadres deployed and elected to leadership positions," the document says. "Leading must be reserved for the best cadres and (most) well-trained combatants among us," it says, so there must be a process of screening. Once the branches have proposed candidates, the views of communities should also be canvassed in the same way as with the election of councillors and mayoral candidates. "This new approach therefore will result in the withering away of membership bulk buying and manipulation of branches and for the ANC to reconnect with the masses of our people," it says.

This is what the party wants its "new cadres" to look like: