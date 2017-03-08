All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Okmalumkoolkat Gives A Sort-Of Apology. Again.

    "A disease called rape." Really?

    08/03/2017 09:53 SAST | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
    Okmalumkoolkat performs during the Tshwane Music Festival at the Pretoria Show grounds on May 28, 2016 in Pretoria.

    Okmalumkoolkat on Wednesday said sorry for his sexual violation, again. This time, he's apologised for a woman feeling violated, on his account.

    He tweeted after AKA defended him on Tuesday when City Press Online tweeted a story referring to the rapper as a convicted sexual offender, which he is.

    Okmalumkoolkat acknowledged that he did not apologise when he returned to South Africa after spending a month of a six-month sentence in an Australian jail.

    Lady Skollie, an artist, pointed out in an art piece that his first apology when he finally spoke was completely focused on himself and showed no real remorse for what he had done to the woman affected. Activist Sekoetlane Phamodi noted on Wednesday that yet again, he was not taking responsibility. He was not apologising for violating her but rather for her feeling violated.

    He then acknowledged that South Africa and the world have a sexual violence problem. Strangely though, he puts rape in inverted commas and says it is a disease. Rape is not a disease, it is a crime.

    If you were hoping Okmalumkoolkat would then mention how he contributed to the problem, you'd might be disappointed with the next part of his Twitter statement. He recognised the shaming of victims but then said offenders get shamed too.

    Okmalumkoolkat has avoided talking about his conviction since returning to South Africa.

    The rapper then talked about the objectification of women in rap music and said his new album "Mlazi Milano" does not objectify women at all because he learnt a lot from his "experience".

    Okmalumkoolkat also said the media was not covering his music and his art. This is not a fact. Both articles by City Press and the Mail and Guardian reviewed his work -- they just did not ignore his offence.

    He apologised again, this time to women especially.

    He used his last tweet on the matter to say he knew "the media" would write about his rant to "sell papers" and that Twitter was not enough to express himself.

    OK then, Malumkoolkat. Choose a better platform and actually take responsibility for what you did. We'll be here waiting.

