Okmalumkoolkat Gives A Sort-Of Apology. Again.

Okmalumkoolkat performs during the Tshwane Music Festival at the Pretoria Show grounds on May 28, 2016 in Pretoria.

Okmalumkoolkat on Wednesday said sorry for his sexual violation, again. This time, he's apologised for a woman feeling violated, on his account.

I AM SINCERELY SORRY THAT A WOMAN FELT VIOLATED ON MY ACCOUNT. I SPENT TIME IN PRISON, SERVING A SENTENCE GIVEN TO ME BY THE JUSTICE SYSTEM — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

He tweeted after AKA defended him on Tuesday when City Press Online tweeted a story referring to the rapper as a convicted sexual offender, which he is.

Okmalumkoolkat acknowledged that he did not apologise when he returned to South Africa after spending a month of a six-month sentence in an Australian jail.

I ADMIT THAT I DID NOT ISSUE A SOLID APOLOGY WHEN I GOT BACK. INSTEAD I OPTED TO STOP THE MEDIA FROM HARASSING MY FAMILY & TEAM. APOLOGIES March 8, 2017

Lady Skollie, an artist, pointed out in an art piece that his first apology when he finally spoke was completely focused on himself and showed no real remorse for what he had done to the woman affected. Activist Sekoetlane Phamodi noted on Wednesday that yet again, he was not taking responsibility. He was not apologising for violating her but rather for her feeling violated.

He then acknowledged that South Africa and the world have a sexual violence problem. Strangely though, he puts rape in inverted commas and says it is a disease. Rape is not a disease, it is a crime.

UNDERSTAND THAT SEXUAL ASSAULT IS PART OF A DISEASE CALLED 'RAPE' AND THIS DISEASE PLAGUES THE WHOLE WORLD BUT MUCH MORE WIDESPREAD IN S.A — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

RAPE IS EVERYWHERE, AT HOME, IN THE WORKPLACE, AT PARTIES, IN RELATIONSHIPS EVEN IN MARRIAGE — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

If you were hoping Okmalumkoolkat would then mention how he contributed to the problem, you'd might be disappointed with the next part of his Twitter statement. He recognised the shaming of victims but then said offenders get shamed too.

WITH THAT BEING SAID, ITS AN ISSUE WE STILL BATTLE TO TALK ABOUT. VICTIMS ARE USUALLY SHAMED. OFFENDERS TOO — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

Okmalumkoolkat has avoided talking about his conviction since returning to South Africa.

I AM A BROKEN MAN FROM THIS BROKEN SOCIETY. WHERE WE ARE ALL SMILES AND POUTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS BUT WE DONT TALK ABOUT THESE ISSUES — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

The rapper then talked about the objectification of women in rap music and said his new album "Mlazi Milano" does not objectify women at all because he learnt a lot from his "experience".

Okmalumkoolkat also said the media was not covering his music and his art. This is not a fact. Both articles by City Press and the Mail and Guardian reviewed his work -- they just did not ignore his offence.

He apologised again, this time to women especially.

WITH THAT BEING SAID, I WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGISE AGAON TO EVERYBODY, ESPECIALLY WOMEN. I AM SINCERELY SORRY — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

I LOVE WOMEN AND I AM NOT PROUD OF MY ACTIONS OUT THERE IN AUSTRALIA. REAL TALK — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

He used his last tweet on the matter to say he knew "the media" would write about his rant to "sell papers" and that Twitter was not enough to express himself.

SINCE THERE ARE ONLY 140 CHARACTERS ON TWITTER. A LOT OF THINGS I WROTE HERE WILL BE USED OUT OF CONTEXT TO PUSH AGENDAS AND SELL PAPERS — #MLAZIMILANO (@okmalumkoolkat) March 8, 2017

OK then, Malumkoolkat. Choose a better platform and actually take responsibility for what you did. We'll be here waiting.