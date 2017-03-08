Opposition MPs Want Muthambi Out

Demonstrators protest in the rain against the decision by public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that it would not broadcast scenes of violent protest, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 1, 2016.

Opposition MPs in Parliament have called communications minister Faith Muthambi to resign on Tuesday, following the adoption of the final report of the parliamentary ad hoc committee that investigated the shambles at the SABC.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that MPs accused Muthambi of violating the Constitution. The final report says President Jacob Zuma should "reconsider" the minister's "desirability" as a cabinet member.

Muthambi was reportedly not in Parliament on Tuesday.

Among other things, it was reportedly alleged that Muthambi violate the Constitution by acting in such a way that led to former SABC COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng "improperly" benefitting from the crisis at the public broadcaster.

Business Day reported that the minister leaned on the SABC board to encourage the appointment of Motsoeneng in 2014. This was despite a report by the public protector that found he lied about his matric qualification and irregularly increased his salary from R1,5million to R2,4million in a year.

Muthambi was also reportedly fingered for illegally amending the SABC's memorandum of incorporation to give her and Motsoenoeng greater control. The committee recommended that Muthambi be referred to an ethics committee for further investigation.

The interim SABC board will have to implement the report's recommendations, Business Day reported. The board will be appointed soon. Some of the other recommendations include instituting a forensic investigation into contracts, salaries and bonuses at the SABC.

The DA, EFF, IFP and UDM were all reportedly in favour of a recommendation that the President should fire the minister.