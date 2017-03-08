All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    South Africans Celebrate Women On International Women's Day

    South Africans want you to know that women can do it all.

    08/03/2017 11:20 SAST | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Wednesday marks the 41st International Women's Day, as adopted by the United Nations in 1975. The date was chosen to commemorate March 8, 1917 when a large demonstration by women textile workers in Russia began — which historians consider the beginning of the Russian Revolution. Internationally, this day commemorates the struggle for women's rights and celebrates how far we've come in this regard.

    In South Africa, many had a variety of things to say about women on this day and why it's important to recognise this day, much of which focused on women's independence from men as well as women's capabilities as equals.

