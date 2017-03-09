Dlamini-Zuma Hands Over Chair Of African Union Commission

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressed the State of the Continent Media Briefing for the last time as the chair of the African Union Commission on December 19, 2016 in Durban.

Outgoing chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is set to officially handover to the incoming chair Faki Mahamat on March 14 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mahamat was elected by AU member states during the 28th AU summit of heads of state and government in January.

Reports indicated that he received 28 votes in the final round of voting, while Kenyan Foreign Minister Amina Mohamad got 24 heads of state behind her.

In a statement on Thursday, the AU said that the official handover ceremony would take place at 15:00 in the Nelson Mandela Hall at the AU headquarters.

Dlamini-Zuma, was the first ever woman to head the continental organisation.

News24