J.K. Rowling Fights International Women's Day Trolls

J.K. Rowling launched a pre-emptive strike against Twitter trolls on Wednesday.

As the world geared up to mark International Women's Day, the Harry Potter author anticipated the trash-tweeters who'd try to belittle the event by asking why there wasn't a corresponding celebration for men:

Predictably, Rowling's post received a mixed reaction and enticed some of the trolls to come out of hiding. Here are some of her followers' favorable replies:

@jk_rowling I thought International Men's day was 364 days long! — Yrotitna ️ (@yrotitna) March 8, 2017

@jk_rowling But isn't international men's day everyday except for today? — Mikayla Dennis (@thecircle4ever) March 8, 2017

Rowling also recommended some reading for her followers in honor of the day, which applauds achievements of women whilst campaigning for a gender equal world:

This, from @redlightvoices, is a must read on 'alt-feminism' in the age of Trump.#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/o4Iy0NvY81 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2017

