    • LIFESTYLE

    J.K. Rowling Fights International Women's Day Trolls

    09/03/2017 08:29 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    J.K. Rowling launched a pre-emptive strike against Twitter trolls on Wednesday.

    As the world geared up to mark International Women's Day, the Harry Potter author anticipated the trash-tweeters who'd try to belittle the event by asking why there wasn't a corresponding celebration for men:

    Predictably, Rowling's post received a mixed reaction and enticed some of the trolls to come out of hiding. Here are some of her followers' favorable replies:

    Rowling also recommended some reading for her followers in honor of the day, which applauds achievements of women whilst campaigning for a gender equal world:

    This Women's History Month, remember that we have the power to make history every day. Follow along with HuffPost on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in March using #WeMakeHerstory.

